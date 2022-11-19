Louise M. Degano, 96, of Bolivar, went to heaven to celebrate her 96th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
She was born Nov. 16, 1926, in Creighton, the daughter of Peter and Margaret (Legge) Phillips.
Louise took great pride tending to her flowers and taking care of her lawn. She also enjoyed baking.
She’s survived by her daughter, Barbara Horner and husband Terry, of Brush Valley; son, Joseph Degano and wife Carol, of Winter Springs, Fla.; granddaughters, Kristin Jagos and husband Brett, and Michelle Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew, Alexandra Jagos and Lena Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ugo; sisters, Theresa, Delphina and Angelina; and brother, James. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Future private service and interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations in Louise’s name may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Arrangements are in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.