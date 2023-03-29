Louise T. Wehrhmann, 101, of Houtzdale, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Born June 5, 1921, in Blacklick, she was the daughter of Nicolene and Charles Cravotta.
Louise is survived by three daughters: Susan Archer, Lorraine Giovaniello and Nichole Wehrmann; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A committal service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum, 845 Rose St., Indiana.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreeberg funeralhome.com.