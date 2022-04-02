Luann A. (Weaver) Greek, 66, of Marion Center, passed away in her home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Oct. 7, 1955, to Jake S. and Helen (Elle) Weaver.
A 1973 graduate of Marion Center High School, Luann married her husband of 45 years, John J. Greek, also of Marion Center, on June 26, 1976.
A member of the Marion Center Borough Council for over 26 years, she was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and sewing, as well as her many cats.
Surviving Luann are her husband, John J. Greek, of Marion Center; sons, Garrett and Jarrod Greek; grandchildren, Tanner and Adalee Greek; one brother, John A. Weaver, of Marion Center; sister-in-law, Linda Greek, of Indiana; brothers-in-law, Ron (Janet) Greek, of Marion Center, Dennis (Judy) Greek, of Penn Run, and Mike (Bev) Greek, of Clymer; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Mona Johns and Cheryl Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard “Dick” Weaver; a sister-in-law, Jean Foreback; and brothers-in-law, Walt Foreback and Pete Greek.
At Luann’s request, services will be private with burial taking place in the Marion Center Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the care of the Bowser Minich Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www.bowserminich.com.