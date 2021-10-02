Lucille Plowman, 97, of Gas Center, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Born July 14, 1924, in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Jay Moose and Cora (Beard) Moose-Rager. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo W. Plowman, who she was married to 70 years; daughter Sandy Plowman; brothers, Robert, Glenn, Jack, Paul, George, Edwin and John Rager; and sisters, Shirley Lynch and Naomi Rager.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Flack and husband Jerry, Brush Valley; Lu Ann Buchkoski and husband John, Dover; grandchildren, Jennifer Flack, Pittsburgh, Jeff Flack and wife Jessy, Pittsburgh, John J. Buchkoski and wife Shannon, York, and Nikki Hoover and husband Michael, Mechanicsburg; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Drew and Savanah; sister, Bonnie Brendlinger and husband Clark, Vintondale; and brothers, Kenneth Rager and wife Carol, Vintondale, Ira Rager and wife Liz, Rockville, Md., and David Rager, Laurel, Md.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Lucille was a lifelong member of Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir for many years and participated in Women’s Society. She enjoyed traveling, camping, quilting, needle point, crocheting, sewing, ceramics, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was a very loving and giving mother and grandmother.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, 1488 Bracken Road, Vintodale, PA 15961. Pastor Julie Kolacz will officiate. Internment will take place in Blacklick Community United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blacklick Community United Methodist Church or to one’s favorite charity.
Lucille’s family would like to thank the staff at the Lutheran Home and Windber Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion she received.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.