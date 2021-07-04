Lucillia Ann Boyer, 79, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
A daughter of Earl F. and Estella A. Brown McAfoose, she was born Dec. 24, 1941, in Indiana.
Lucillia was a member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three children: Rick Boyer and his wife, Mary Ann, of Blairsville; Vicki Lemmon and her husband, Ron, of Indiana; and Brett Boyer and his wife, Patty, of Lower Burrell; five grandchildren: Kevin Simmers and his wife, Miranda; Nathan Simmers and his wife; Iliana; Cody Lemmon; Nicole Boyer; and Ethan Boyer; five great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Kelsey, Laiken, Carson and Cannon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald McAfoose and Franklin McAfoose.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 3 until 6 p.m., the time of the funeral service by the Rev. Richard Cassel, at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made in Lucillia’s honor to the charity of your choosing.