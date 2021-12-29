Lucinda “Cindi” Hilty, 73, of Dayton (Wayne Township), passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1948, to William L. and Gertrude A. (Capritz) Hetrick in Pittsburgh.
Cindi worked in the Trust Department for Mellon Bank in Erie before retirement. She was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church, Marshall House and DAR. Cindi enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and quilting.
Cindi is survived by her husband of 53 years, Eugene “Gene” Hilty, and a daughter, Jennifer (Terry) Lewis, of Vandergrift.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, William Hilty.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E. Church St., Dayton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Dayton United Methodist Church with Pastor Jason McQueen officiating. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Interment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.