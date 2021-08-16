Lucretia “Louann” A. Cucciardo, 86, of Blairsville, passed on from this earth and into her eternal life in heaven on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Concordia Village of Tampa, Fla.
She was born April 23, 1935, in Johnstown.
She is now surrounded by family and dear friends that have been waiting for her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Foster Coyle; brother, Harry M. Coyle, in 2017; daughter, Lucretia M., in 1964; and grandson, Aryton James Platt, in 2015.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Joyce), of Latrobe; Cynthia DeLuca (Bill), of Tampa, Fla.; Veronica Jellison (Dave), of Fort Myers; and Paula Pittman (Doug), of Blairsville; grandchildren Jocelyn Cucciardo, Angela Thompson (Kevin), Marc Cucciardo, Nick DeLuca (Candace), Zach Pittman, Lindsey Loftus (Mark) and Eli Jellison (Kali); and seven great-grandchildren.
Louann retired from St. Anne Home, Greensburg, in the year 2000 where she served as a geriatric nurse. Her faith in God was her center and she loved and was active in her home church, SS. Simon and Jude Parish in Blairsville. At SS. Simon and Jude, she spent much of her life serving as an Eucharistic minister, RCIA mentor and the church’s first health minister. She also was a member of the Blairsville Elks Ladies Auxiliary and served as president from 1997-1998. She spent the last six years in Florida near two of her daughters.
Louann loved to help others, especially her family. She was a kind, compassionate soul and will always be our sunshine. We are comforted by the fact that we have another angel watching over us.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to a funeral Mass in SS. Simon and Jude Church at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be at Richland Cemetery in Johnstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Louann’s memory. Visit www.alz.org and then search “Tribute” for Lucretia (Louann) Cucciardo to make a donation.