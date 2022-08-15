Lucy “Bunda” Allison, 82, of Dilltown, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at IRMC.
Born Oct. 27, 1939, in Dilltown, she was the daughter of James and Lucy Mash.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Allison; brother Joe “Pip” Mash; sister Ann Matthews; son-in-law Craig Houston; and great-granddaughter Ellianna Darr.
She is survived by daughter Kim Houston, of Dilltown; sons Jim “Reek” (Margie) Allison, of Seward, and Jeff (Heidi) Allison, of Dilltown; grandchildren Alyssa (Kurt), Jackie (Patrick), Jim, Bucky (Joy), Brandon (Paige) and Dakota (Abby); great-grandchildren Connor, Cameron, Colby, Aiden, Easton, Maddox and Hannah; sisters-in-law Gloria Allison (the Thelma to her Louise), Sarah Allison and Mary Bowman; and several very loved nieces and nephews.
Bunda’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the sixth-floor nurses and staff of IRMC for all the love, care and support Bunda received.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 until the time of service at 8 p.m. today at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Private interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bunda’s name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
