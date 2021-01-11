Ludwig Paul Sharek, 91, of Avonmore, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Friday, Feb. 22, 1929, in Avonmore, the son of the late Ludvik and Stella Pasternak Sharek.
Before his retirement, he worked for National Roll as a furnace operator. He was a graduate of Avonmore High School in 1947. He was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War with the Fourth Infantry Division. He was a lifelong member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore; Knights of Columbus; VFW Post 7901 (past Commander); and PNA #1234 (lifetime member, trustee); former president of Avonmore Borough Council and the American Legion Post 57 in Saltsburg as first vice commander.
He is survived by his children, Anastasia Winiesky, and her husband, Jay, of Washington Township; John Sharek and his wife, Joann, of Elderton; Ludwig Sharek and his wife, Carolyn, of Irwin; Timothy Sharek and his wife, Lisa, of Washington Township; Michael Sharek, of Avonmore; and Bernie Sharek and his wife, Denise, of Avonmore; 10 grandchildren, James (Hollie) Winiesky and Rachael Winiesky, of Washington Township; Jason Sharek and his fiance, Hilary, of Connellsville; Timothy Sharek and his wife, Ashley, of Wexford; Melisa (Ryan) Sharek O’Tool, of Plum; Zachary Sharek and his wife, Courtney, of Allegheny Township; Noah Sharek, of Washington Township; Christopher (Lindsay) Sharek, of Avonmore; Nicholas Sharek and his wife, Amanda, of Upper Burrell; and Casey Sharek of Avonmore; four great-grandchildren, Dylan and Sienna Sharek and Jordan and Ellen O’Tool and his sister, Bertha A. Zapotoczny, of Avonmore; sister-in-law Cordelia Thomas and her husband, Donald, of Greensburg; and a brother-in-law Joseph Douds and his wife, Christine, of Duncansville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years (married June 30, 1956, at St. Ambrose Church), Patricia Mae Douds Sharek; a brother, Charles Sharek, and a sister, Josephine Montali.
Visitation will be conducted on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Family will not be present. Due to COVID-19 concerns and our concerns for the public, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines must be followed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, with Father John Harrold as celebrant. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ludwig’s memory to St. Ambrose Church. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.