Lula Bessie Alabran, 71, of Trade City, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, with her family by her side following many years of serious illness.
She was born April 8, 1949, to Michael and Evelyn (Meckley) Manto in Punxsutawney.
Bessie started working at age 16 at the Shoe Factory in Big Run. She had also been employed at Sportswear in Punxsutawney. In the past, she enjoyed volunteer work teaching senior citizens basic computer skills at the Punxsutawney Area Senior Center. Bessie loved reading, quilting and putting puzzles together. Bessie was known to all who loved her for her kindness, generosity, abounding love for others and her strength in the face of long-term debilitative illness.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Alabran, Trade City; a daughter, Beth Frederick and husband Troy Frederick, and their son Ethan, of Indiana; and a sister, Terry Orange and husband David, of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Shannon Alabran.
A private service was held Saturday. The family plans to hold a public outdoor service during the summer. Interment was at North Point Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charitable organization of your choice in remembrance of Bessie.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney have been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.