Lydia Ann Sutton, 81, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her residence.
She was the daughter of Cecil and Caroline Geelen and was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Point Marion.
Lydia was a member of the Homer City Alliance Church, where she was a member of their Ladies Bible Study Group. Lydia was an avid crocheter, gardener and bird watcher. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Rhonda Lightner and Kelly Sutton, both of Indiana; granddaughter Linnea Lightner-Rebovich and husband Stephen, of Indiana; and great-grandchildren Bailey and Brady Oakes, of Indiana. She is also survived by her two special nephews, Dave and Duncan Jones, of Masontown; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Geelen) Skillman and husband, Lyman, of Emporium; brothers-in-law George Sutton and wife, Jerry, of West Virginia; Edward Sutton and wife, Helen, of Masontown; Tom Sutton, of Smock; and Ben Sutton and wife, Susan, of Fairchance.
Her sisters-in-law, Loretta and husband, Roy Dewey, of North Huntington; Ester and husband, Richard Wright, of Galena, Ill.; Glorie Jean and husband, Royce Williams, of North Huntington; Rose Mary Sutton, of Ohio; and Joan Sutton, of Fairchance, also survive her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Turner Sutton (whom she married on July 28, 1958); her brothers Wilbert Gould, Patrick Geelen and Randy Geelen; and sister Twila Keener. She was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Elmer, Lindsey, Clarence and Donnie Sutton; and sisters-in-law Betty Geary, Helen Sutton, Lillian Gould and Stephanie Sutton.
Friends will be welcomed by the family from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where a memorial service will be at noon, with Pastor Jon Ditter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Lydia’s family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Homer City Alliance Church, 4674 Old US 119 Highway South, Homer City, PA 15748, or Birdie’s Closet, Indiana Regional Medical Center, 835 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com for directions, sign the online guestbook or make a donation to a charity in Lydia’s name.