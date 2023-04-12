Lydia Marlene Embry, 78, of Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 9, 2023, while at the Communities at Indian Haven.
The daughter of Myland and Bess (Cessna) Clawson, she was born March 5, 1945, in Home.
Lydia was a 1964 graduate of Indiana Area High School. She will be remembered as a loving wife who cared for her husband during his ill health and also as an animal lover, especially dogs.
Surviving are her 10 children, Otis (Paula) Stradford, Carolyn (Herman) Fisher, Virgil (Cindy) Embry, Dodge (Roxanne) Embry, Lugene (George) Clemons, Pamela (Michael) Powell, Michael (Toni) Embry, Alfonso (Diana) Embry Jr., Kenneth (Monica) Embry, and Deneen (Thomas) Smith; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding Lydia in death were her parents; and husband Alfonso Embry Sr.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home
