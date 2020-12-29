Lyle Delos Smith, 63, of Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was the son of Darl and Marie Smith and was born Jan. 21, 1957.
Lyle was a devoted husband and father, a lifelong member of the Moose family and the Homer City American Legion, and served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked his entire life in the oilfields and as a truck driver to provide for his family. He was also a shanty shaker for 422 Mobile Homes. Lyle enjoyed camping at Stonebridge with his grandsons, spending quality time with his family, Steelers football, get-togethers and playing 18 holes with his son, brother and Guido.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Smith; his daughter, Bobbi Jo (Smith) Fulmer and her husband, Max; and his three grandchildren, Ethan, Braden and Dylan Depp. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Smith and his wife Debbie, and his sister, Patricia Spencer and her husband, Rick. His girlfriend, Sharon Varney and numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Sue Ann (Lutz) Smith.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to help cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.
