Lyle W. Hudson, 84, of Northern Cambria, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Miners Medical Center, Hastings.
Born June 27, 1937, in Green Township, he was the son of James and Iona (Stiffler) Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Hudson; sister, Wilma Hudson; and son-in-law, Dennis Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Emma Violet (Davis) Hudson; children, William “Bill” Hudson, Donna Keith, Pam (Gordon) Davis, Janice Davis and Paul Hudson, all of Northern Cambria; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Althea (Dennis) Kough and Gary Putt, both of Commodore, Dan Bartlebaugh, Cherry Tree, and Viola Chernisky, New Florence.
Lyle retired from the Maintenance Department of Purchase Line School District. He was formerly employed by A.C. Spark Plugs in Michigan and Robert Shaw Manufacturing, Indiana.
No viewing or services will be held at the request of the deceased. Moriconi Funeral Home Inc. of Northern Cambria is in charge of arrangements.