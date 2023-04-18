Lynette S. (Stock) Busse, 69, of Blairsville, formerly of Lakeland, Fla., passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 12, 1953, in Latrobe, the daughter of Norman Stock and Irma (Ewart) Stock.
Lynette was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lakeland. She was an x-ray technician for Lakeland Regional Medical Center for 28 years. She enjoyed volunteering her time mentoring at-risk children in Lakeland. Lynette also was an avid NASCAR fan. She loved the outdoors and watching birds.
Lynette is survived by a step-daughter, Veta “Ashley” Wagar, and husband, Peter, of Rochester; step-grandchildren Malachi, Phoenix, Eden and Enoch Wagar and Kaitlyn Jennings and husband, Justin; step-great-grandchildren Savannah, Braylee and Dustin Jennings; four sisters: Marjorie Ward and husband, Tom, of Blairsville, Norine Kasperik and husband, Nick, of Gillette, Wyo., Leslie Allore and husband, Tim, of Lakeland, and Melanie Odom and Joe Neff, of Petrolia; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Lynette was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Minnie Ewart; paternal grandparents Leo and Margie Stock; husband Thomas Busse; son Mark Phillips; daughter-in-law Becky Phillips; and a sister, Norma Lynn Stock.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Prayers of transfer will be held at 10:45 a.m. prior to an 11 a.m. memorial mass of Christian burial in the SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be held in the SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.