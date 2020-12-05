Lynn D. Hankinson

Lynn Dale Hankinson, 82, of Chambersville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Walter and Vera (Conner) Hankinson, he was born May 1, 1938, in Chambersville.
Lynn had been employed as a finish carpenter for more than 40 years. He served in the United States Air Force. Lynn enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, history and watching the Pirates. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Mary (Goodlin) Hankinson, Chambersville; children, Stacey Siders and her husband, Budd, Dubois; Brian Hankinson and his wife, Jenny, Beaver; and Matthew Hankinson and his wife, Amy, Cadogan; six grandchildren, Erin Siders, Gilbert, Mya, Grace, Aubrey and Gus Hankinson; a sister, Katherine “Kate” Cary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Elizabeth, Walter, Stan, Melvin, Gene, Carl, Dolores and Mona.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of choice as Lynn did through his lifetime.