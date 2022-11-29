Lynn E. Bell, 77, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his late residence.
He was the son of Donald and Lillian Ruddock (Nahrabeski) Bell and was born on Aug. 25, 1945.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the outdoors, trout fishing and hunting. Lynn also enjoyed his trips to Alaska. He was employed for 35 years at Blairsville Westinghouse.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anna Mae Bell (Campbell); his children, Susan Bell, of York; Diane Bell and husband Michael Shutty, of Homer City; and David Bell and wife Kelly Bell, of Palmyra. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica Babcock, Addison Babcock, Andrew Bell and William Bell; and his step-grandson, Zackary Shutty.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Frank Bukosky.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.