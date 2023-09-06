Lynne D. Grabowski, also known as Lynnie, peacefully passed away on Aug. 23, 2023, at the age of 67 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. She was born on May 28, 1956, in DuBois, to Marilyn Vetro and Gary M. Vetro.
Lynne was a beautiful person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her greatest achievement in life was being a devoted partner to her husband of over 45 years, John Grabowski. They were inseparable, both at work and at home, always willing to go above and beyond each other. Lynne’s true joy came from being a loving mother and she fulfilled this role with unwavering dedication. She also found fulfillment in her second career as the owner and operator of Elderton Country Market, where her heart and soul filled the store with her mark. Customers adored her for her charm and generosity, and the store hasn’t been the same since her retirement in April 2023.
Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Gary M. Vetro; her daughter, Erin S. Grabowski Hain; and her husband’s parents, Leonard and Mary Ellen Grabowski.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, John Grabowski; her son, Evan Grabowski and his family, Whitney, Lilly, and Asher, of Sarver; and her dearest granddaughter, Chloe L. Hain.
She is also survived by her loving mother, Marilyn Vetro; her sister, Lori O’Connor, her husband John and their children Danny and Katie. Lynne is also mourned by her aunt and uncle, Donna and Elmo Bailey of DuBois.
Lynne’s educational journey included attending DuBois Area High School and graduating from The Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s in human services in 1977. Throughout her life, Lynne had a successful career that spanned various fields. She began as a domestic engineer for 23 years before transitioning to the food service industry. Lynne co-owned the Italian Oven Restaurant for nine years and then became the owner an manager of Elderton Country Market, where she dedicated another 23 years of her life before retiring.
Lynne’s faith was an integral part of her life. She was devoted to God and treated everyone she encountered with dignity and respect. She was a true child of God made in his image and likeness. She is now at eternal rest with God in heavenly peace.
In her leisure time, Lynne enjoyed indulging in expensive restaurant meals and exploring new places through travel.
Friends will be received by the family to celebrate Lynne’s life on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with the Rev. Arlene Schweitzer officiating.
Lynne D Grabowski will be remembered for her kindness, love and unwavering devotion to her family, friends and community. Her legacy will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.