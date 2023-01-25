Lynne E. (Derry) Miller, 71, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home.
A daughter of J. Robert and Jane (Mitchell) Derry, Lynne was born July 20, 1951, in St. Clairsville, Ohio.
Lynne was a 1970 graduate of Indiana High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed going to the beach with her family, spending time with her grandchildren and talking on the phone with her friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Amy Miller, of Indiana, and Laura Miller Champion and husband DJ, of Home; a brother, Rick Derry and wife Loreen; a sister, Susan Blouse and husband Jeffrey; three granddaughters, Sophia Miller, Avery Champion and Ashlynn Champion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse E. Miller, in 2016.
There is no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Indiana County Community Action Program, 827 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701.
