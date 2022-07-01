Lysle “Gene” Ryen, 91, of Rochester Mills, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The son of Allen Irvin and Amanda (Potts) Ryen, he was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Rochester Mills.
Gene was a graduate of the Marion Center High School, class of 1949.
He wed Mary Elizabeth “Sis” (Hile) Ryen on June 2, 1952. They had shared 65 years of marriage when she died July 11, 2017.
Retiring as supervisor of the Finals Unit, Gene’s career with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10-0 spanned 35 years.
At the age of 18, Gene tried out for the position of pitcher with the Cleveland Indians.
The Indians were interested in his pitching talents and advised him to go home to gain some weight and muscle and then return.
Two weeks later, Gene was stricken with polio, which ended his childhood dream to be a professional baseball player.
However, Gene always believed God had a different plan for him. He was often heard saying this life-changing experience made him a stronger and better man.
All of his life, Gene was an avid lover of baseball, hunting and many sports.
Active in his community, Gene was a charter and lifetime member of the Rochester Mills Rod & Gun Club and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
As a past board member of the Pine Grove Cemetery in Rochester Mills, he and his wife “Sis” helped plot the cemetery and create the cemetery maps.
Gene believed in God. He loved and lived for his family.
Gene loved life, his community and his country. Gene was his own man and gave everything his best.
He is survived by his three children: Rick Ryen, of Slidell, La.; Ted Ryen and wife Janet Molash Ryen, of Marion Center; and Maureen Pounds and husband Dave, of Marion Center; seven grandchildren: Daniel Ryen (Brittney), of Slidell; Benjamin Ryen, of Olympia, Wash.; Troy Ryen, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Gina Ryen-Force (Chris), of Indiana; Reagan Ryen, of Marion Center; Megan Shoop (Bob), of Plumville; and Zack Pounds, of Marion Center; and five great-grandchildren: Bentley Ryen, of Slidell; Magnolia Ryen, of Olympia; Kash Force, of Indiana; and Olivia and Hunter Shoop, both of Plumville.
Also surviving are Gene’s two sisters-in-law, Margaret Ryen and Vera Ryen, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention by name.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter-in-law Sandy (Minor) Ryen; his six brothers: Irvin A., Roy H., Leonard Blaine, Robert James, David Budd and Kenneth Ray Ryen; his three sisters: Goldie (Ryen) Pardee, Joyce (Ryen) Simpson and Shirley Lou Ryen; half-brother Rex Ryen; half-sister Rose (Ryen) Gorman; and his parents-in-law, Edwin M. and Mary A. (O’Connor) Hile.
