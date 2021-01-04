M. Keith Dolan, 51, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Conemaugh Memorial Hospital, Johnstown.
The son of Joy L. (Matthews) Dolan and the late Patrick D. Dolan Sr., he was born June 18, 1969, in Indiana.
Keith graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1987, and was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville.
He was a longtime employee of Conveyer Services, Blairsville.
Keith loved to fish, being in the outdoors, cooking, grilling and spending time with his family.
He was the most giving, caring, kindest person you would want to know. To know him was to love him.
Surviving are his mother, Joy L. Dolan, of Blairsville; wife, Amy S. (Bianco) Dolan; three children, Levi K. Dolan, of Blairsville; London M. Dolan, of New Alexandria; and Larson J. Dolan, of Blairsville; his treasured joy, grandson Legend Dolan; four siblings: brother, Patrick D. Dolan Jr. (Daniela), of Export; brother, Troy D. Dolan (Karrie), of Blairsville; sister, Marcia Dolan, of Greensburg; and twin sister, Marny Mortimer (Thomas), of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick D. Dolan Sr., in 2006 and a sister, Joy Lee Dolan, in 1991.
A private visitation and Blessing Service with Father Stephen R. Bugay officiating will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of M. Keith Dolan.
In keeping with COVID-19 mandates, masks, face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home.
