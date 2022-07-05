M. Renee Dolan, 81, of Clymer, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home.
Born June 22, 1941, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Harry E. and Betty P. (Showman) Cupples.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Renee’s funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Caleb Fugate as officiant.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.