M. Ruth Cosgrove, 92, of Shelocta, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
She was born May 5, 1928, in Sagamore, to Earl and Pearl (Thomas) Hershberger.
Ruth was a member of St. Thomas United Church of Christ in Gastown, where she previously served as a church deacon and an elder. She enjoyed caring for her home and hosting her family and friends at all the holiday gatherings. Her greatest joy was serving as a caretaker to help raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she dearly loved and adored.
Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Linda Spencer and husband, Daniel, of Shelocta, and Bernice Heilman and husband, Barry, of Ford City; grandchildren, Shawn Spencer and wife, Amy, Erika Talmadge and husband Kevin, Jason Heilman and wife Joy and Erin Bishop and husband Jed; great-grandchildren Eric, Emily, Faith, Braden, Alex, Aleya, Nolan, Gracie and Mara; and Eleanor McCausland, of Shelocta, who was raised as her sister.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; Earl McCullough, who was raised like a brother; Mary McCullough, who was raised like a sister; and an infant great-grandchild, Ryan John Talmadge.
Services will be held privately.
Interment will be in Atwood Cemetery, Atwood.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ruth’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.