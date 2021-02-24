M. Ruth Yeomans, 93, of Creekside, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born in 1928 in Sagamore to James Elwood and Sylvia Irene Anderson Caylor.
Ruth was a member of Plum Creek Presbyterian Church.
Ruth was stricken with polio at the age of 18 months. She was raised with five siblings and was expected to do what was necessary. She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved her horses, dogs and cats, painting covered bridges and light houses and growing a large garden and reading.
Surviving are two daughters and one son, Janet I. Bouch, Blairsville; Faye D. Weiland and husband Michael, Pompano Beach, Fla.; and Mark E. Yeomans and wife Patricia, Coral; three grandchildren, Heather A. Bouch, Creekside; Jennifer L. Clayton and husband Steve, Blairsville; and Emily S. Gaston and husband Brian, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Elliott J. and Erica I. Clayton and Keegan T. Fetterman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilbert C. Yeomans; her son-in-law, Clyde K. Bouch; three brothers, George, Wayne and John Caylor; and two sisters, Audrey Plouse and Joanne Denning.
Friends will be received at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kris McNutt.
Interment will be made in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126, or www.marchofdimes.org.