Mabel Mae (Rankin) Hemme, 89, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her home.
A daughter of Clarence E. and Grace L. (Orner) Rankin, she was born March 21, 1933, in Johnstown.
Mrs. Hemme graduated from Pine Township High School in 1951. Following her graduation, she tested for a job with the FBI. She worked for the FBI for 10 years. For the next 35 years, she worked for ARA Food Services in the Pentagon. While there, she took a job at the American Institute for Cancer Research, retiring after 33 years.
She is survived by her husband, George P. Hemme; her son, Michael G. Hemme and wife, Karen; a grandson, Bryan M. Hemme and wife, Alexandra; and two great-grandchildren, Madisyn Fergan and Laila J. Hemme.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pineland Cemetery in Strongstown. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Institute for Cancer Research, PO Box 97167, Washington, DC 20090-7167 or at www.aicr.org
