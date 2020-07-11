Mack H. Henry, 91, of Buffington Township, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home.
Born April 23, 1929, in Buffington Township, Mack was the “last man standing” of the Henry clan. He was the third of seven children born to James and Alma (Foster) Henry.
He was preceded in death by sisters Ruth (France) Butler and June (Joe) Bruckhart; brothers James “Bub” (Peg), Hayes (Peg), Paul “Butch” (Martha) and Bob (Gail); son-in-law Chuck Lepsch; great-grandchild Amos; and best friend Dick Dill.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou (Meagher), and children Frank (Donna) McCloskey, Laura (Howard) Day, Kathy Ashcom Lepsch, and Lisa Henry (Bill); grandchildren, Shannon (Manuel), Jennifer (Carlos), Tom (Tonya), Mack (Danielle), John (Chelsea), and Brandon (Erin); great-grandchildren Leo, Te’a (Teacup), Tommy (Bubs/Grandpa’s Pretty Boy), Gianluca, Elizabeth, John (JW), Adalyn, soon to be Evelyn, Conor, Isabella, Luke, Oliver and Max; as well as longtime family friend Sandi Dill and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad was, as he believed, of the greatest generation that lived and succeeded through tough times and proudly served his country. He was awarded the Victory Medal serving as a sergeant in the United States Army Air Force from June 1946 to April 1949. From Lackland AFB (Texas), he went to Scott AFB (Illinois) then Fort Crook/Offutt AFB (New Brunswick) U.S. Strategic Command Center, and finally to Fort Benjamin Harrison (Indiana).
He had many interesting stories of his military experience including a mention of General Custer having been at Fort Crook.
Mack worked 21 years for Acme Bakery and various other jobs before becoming a coal miner with UMWA Local 488.
He believed in buying American, loved Chevys and would give you an earful if you drove something else.
He was affectionately known by his siblings as “Tricky” and famous for his antics, especially with his best friend Dick. He loved his family and friends and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A special thanks to Conemaugh Regional Hospice, especially John, Father Scott, Sherry, and Amy. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mack’s name can be made to Conemaugh Regional Hospice, 210 Industrial Park Road, Suite 150, Johnstown, PA 15904.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Father Scott J. Lill will officiate. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery. Online condolences maybe left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.