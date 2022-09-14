Madalyn L. (Claypoole) Henry, 80, of Indiana, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Vernon R. and Bernice L. (Shearer) Claypoole Sr., she was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Kittanning.
Madalyn was a homemaker, who enjoyed quilting, crocheting and knitting, often donating the items to the local senior center.
She is survived by three children: William E. Patterson and wife Sharon, of Buffalo, N.Y.; Stacey (Patterson) Cumberledge and husband Mike, of Indiana; and Andrew S. Dunkle, of Indiana; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene C. Shea and husband James, of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Henry; a sister, Lavelle C. Bothel; and a brother, Vernon R. Claypoole Jr.
There is no visitation. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
