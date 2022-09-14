Madalyn L. (Claypoole) Henry

Madalyn L. (Claypoole) Henry, 80, of Indiana, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

A daughter of Vernon R. and Bernice L. (Shearer) Claypoole Sr., she was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Kittanning.

Madalyn was a homemaker, who enjoyed quilting, crocheting and knitting, often donating the items to the local senior center.

She is survived by three children: William E. Patterson and wife Sharon, of Buffalo, N.Y.; Stacey (Patterson) Cumberledge and husband Mike, of Indiana; and Andrew S. Dunkle, of Indiana; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene C. Shea and husband James, of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Henry; a sister, Lavelle C. Bothel; and a brother, Vernon R. Claypoole Jr.

There is no visitation. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

