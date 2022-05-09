Madeline Manarelli

Madeline (Cunningham) Manarelli, 91, of Black Lick, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Merrill Cunningham and Carrie (Miller) Cunningham, Madeline was born May 7, 1931, in Cokeville.
She was a member of Saving Grace Church, Indiana. Madeline retired from Torrance State Hospital where she worked as an LPN. She belonged to the Red Hats Club and enjoyed cross stitching, flower gardening and spending time with her family.
Madeline is survived by a son, Robert “Rob” Manarelli and wife Shari, of Shelocta; a daughter, Janet McCory and husband Kay, of Indiana; grandchildren, Zachary; Joshua and Kirsten Manarelli; and Avery, Aiden, Abram, Alexa and Alana McCoy; a sister, Sara Dablock, of Hillside; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Madeline was preceded in death by husband Robert Manarelli in 1999; sisters, Gladys Harasin, Dora Manarelli and Mildred Perry; a brother, Richard Cunningham; and grandchildren, Rachael Manarelli and Kaleb McCoy.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
There will be visitation at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Saving Grace Church, 921 Hospital Road, Indiana, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at the church with pastor Joe Ryer officiating.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Saving Grace Church.
