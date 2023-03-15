Mae “Doreen” Emigh, 93, of Meadville, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Embassy of Park Avenue nursing facility, Meadville.
Doreen was born May 6, 1929, in Heilwood, a daughter of Mathais Ura and Nancy Amanda (Cooper) McFeely. She was the last surviving of their eight children.
On June 12, 1948, Doreen married Carl Eugene Emigh; he preceded her in death in 1999.
A member of Chapmanville Community Church in Titusville, Doreen was also a member of Golden Crown Chapter #44, Order of the Easter Star for more than 50 years. She enjoyed going to the casinos, playing bingo and traveling, which included trips out west, to Canada, Florida, Hawaii, cruises to Europe, the Panama Canal and Alaska. For 30 years, she enjoyed spending the winters in Florida.
Doreen is survived by three children, Gerald Lee Emigh, of Virginia Beach, Va., Donald Alan Emigh, of Ocala, Fla., and Debra Lynn McBryar (Lawrence), of Saegertown; five grandchildren, Chris Emigh (Brittany), of Marengo, Ill., Aaron Emigh (Brandy), of DeQuincy, La., Wendy Lovett, of San Antonio, Texas, Tamara White, of Conneaut Lake, and Amanda Nearhoof (Mark), of Saegertown; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband of 50 years, Doreen was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Jo Emigh; five sisters, Sara Foltz, Emma Henry, Grace Duman, Ruth Rickard and Dorothy Lawrence; and two brothers, Orin McFeely and Charles McFeely.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 330 Broad St., Saegertown, where funeral services will follow at 4:30 p.m., with Pastor Glenn VanCise, of Chapmanville Community Church, officiating.
Doreen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Carl, in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen’s memory to Chapmanville Community Church, 1043 LeBoeuf Trail Road, Titusville, PA 16354.
Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneral home.com.