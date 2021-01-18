Cora “Mae” (Fyock) Hamilton, 86, of Clymer, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
The daughter of John Solmon and Effie Blanche (Lydick) Fyock, she was born on March 25, 1934, in DuBois.
Mae was a graduate of the Green Township High School, Class of 1952.
She was a longtime member of the Purchase Line Church of The Brethren, Clymer.
Mae wed Ronald L. Hamilton on Aug. 30, 1958. They shared 47 years of marriage until his death on Dec. 28, 2005.
Active in her community, she was a board member of the Indiana County Community Action Program. Mae also served as the secretary and treasurer of the Purchase Line Community Association and as secretary of the Taylorsville Cemetery Association.
For many years, she was a volunteer for blood mobiles.
Mae is survived by her son, Ivan J. Hamilton, and girlfriend, Michelle Poydence, of Clymer; and her brother-in-law, Glenn Hamilton, and wife Darla, of Clymer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her twin sister, Lydia “Fae” Lydic; and her two brothers-in-law: Glenn Lydic and Roger Hamilton.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the time of the funeral service, on Thursday at the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, 3711 Purchase Line Road, Clymer. Pastor Brian Spencer will officiate. Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Mae’s guestbook and share a condolence message.