Mae Joann Corosu, 97, Home, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, while at Crystal Waters.
The daughter of Angelo and Mary (Morock) Bonatch, she was born May 30, 1925, in Rossiter.
Mae attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Yatesboro. She was an avid reader and enjoyed long nature walks. Mae enjoyed interacting with others and always had a positive, cheerful and kind demeanor. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children Sherry (William) Williams, of Rural Valley, Nicki (Keith) Jones, of Rural Valley, and Randy (Susan) Corosu, of Home; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mae in death were her parents; husband Paul Corosu; brothers Anthony, Joseph, Louis, Victor and Ebert; and sisters Mary, Jane and Ida.
Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Entombment in St. Bernard Cemetery will be private.
