Maggie Rae McCabe-Kovalcik, 8, of Saltsburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was born in Pittsburgh on Nov. 18, 2013, to Billy Bob and Mary (McCabe) Kovalcik.
In addition to her parents, Maggie is survived by her little sister Lilou Lyric Kovalcik, of Saltsburg; paternal grandparents Robert and Anne Kovalcik, of Homer City; maternal grandparents Paul and Elizabeth McCabe, of Claysburg; uncles Denver, Marc and Josh Kovalcik and Eric Johnson; aunts Autumn Kovalcik, Sarah Johnson and Sueann Deffibaugh; as well as many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her aunt Caressa Marie Kovalcik and a cousin Abrianna Lyric Kovalcik.
Friends will be received by the family from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S.
Additional viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Father Matthew Morelli as celebrant. Burial will be in Bethel Church cemetery, Homer City.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donation be made to the family to help offset costs.