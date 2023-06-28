Malinda Menteer (Johnson)

Malinda Menteer (Johnson) Obituary Photo

Malinda Menteer (Johnson), 70, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born Aug. 13, 1952.

Her son, Jason A. Johnson, is hosting a celebration of her life from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Blue Spruce Park.

Long-time residents of Indiana County, Jason invites friends to come and help him celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, he asks that you make a donation in Malinda’s name with The American Diabetes Association, The American Heart Association or The Arthritis Foundation.

