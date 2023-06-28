Malinda Menteer (Johnson), 70, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at her home.
She was born Aug. 13, 1952.
Her son, Jason A. Johnson, is hosting a celebration of her life from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Blue Spruce Park.
Long-time residents of Indiana County, Jason invites friends to come and help him celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, he asks that you make a donation in Malinda’s name with The American Diabetes Association, The American Heart Association or The Arthritis Foundation.
