Mara Grace Grozanick, 30, of Philadelphia, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of John and Rebecca (Kasic) Grozanick Sr., of Indiana, Mara was born Oct. 16, 1991, in Greensburg. Mara was named after her great-great-grandmother, Maria Kasic, who was Croatian. Her middle name came from her great-grandmother, Mary Grace Kasic, who went by “Grace.”
Mara was a 2010 graduate of Homer-Center High School. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania for respiratory therapy for three years before the partial loss of her eyesight. She also worked in the retail service industry for many years.
Mara loved the outdoors including fishing, canoeing, hiking and biking. Her parents and son loved sharing many of those hikes that overlooked the beautiful mountains. These special times will be greatly missed. Please keep us all in your prayers.
Mara was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Dalene Grozanick, and grandmother Betty Kasic.
She is survived by her son, Jaxson, whom she loved dearly; sister, Jennifer Foley and significant other Daniel White, of Florida; brother, Timothy Foley (Estefania), of Pittsburgh; brother, John Grozanick Jr., of Indiana; brother, William Grozanick, of Homer City; grandfather, Dennis Kasic, of Warriors Mark; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please send cards and condolences to John and Rebecca Grozanick at 2241 Lazor St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Interment will be private at the cemetery with a celebration of life after.