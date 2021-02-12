Marbeth Swan Steele, 71, of Prattville, Ala., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Indiana, Pa., to John (Forky) and Margaret (Graham) Swan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Milton Ambrose Steele.
Marbeth had been a civil service employee for 30 years at several military bases all over the United States.
She was also an avid organist and pianist at churches and for special events.
Marbeth is survived by two sons, Jonathan (Miranda) and Christopher Steele; three grandsons, Brentley, Brantley and Collin; and a granddaughter, Lorelei. She is also survived by sisters Joan Lockhart and Barbara (Charlie) Stewart; and brothers Jack (Madalyn) Swan, Tom Swan, and friend Donna Lunn; and loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Prattville Memorial Chapel in Prattville, Ala.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Pine Level, 1897 Highway 31 North, Prattville, AL 36067, or to the Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church, 127 Mill St., Jacksonville, PA 15752.