Marc D. DiBiase

Marc Douglas DiBiase, 49, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian.
A son of Italo A. and Phyllis (Kritzer) DiBiase, he was born May 28, 1972, in Blairsville.
Marc was a lifelong resident of Blairsville and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the war in Afghanistan and the war in Iraq. He had been a cook at Eat ‘n Park, Denny’s and Valley Dairy. Marc enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons with a large group of friends.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, LyliaJane (Gardner) DiBiase, of Blairsville; four siblings, Terry DiBiase and wife Donna, of Blairsville, Roger DiBiase and wife Laura, of South Carolina, Barbara Soltesz and husband Rich, of Blairsville, and Diane Dautrich and husband Greg, of Willow Street; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and his cats.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Cat Aid Network, PO Box 449, Blairsville, PA 15717.
