Marcella Fetchko, 81, of Josephine, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was the daughter of August and Mary (Duritzo) Smith and was born Jan. 16, 1940, in Graceton.
She enjoyed cooking and made the greatest pies, pastries and cookies. She was a full-time mom and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed preparing for all of the holidays.
She is survived by her husband, John Robert Fetchko; her three sons, John Fetchko, Mark Fetchko and Michael Fetchko, all of Josephine; three grandchildren, Jessica Fetchko, Sarah Fetchko and Thea Williams; her three sisters, Rosella Prenni, of Avonmore; Helen Sowers, of Worthington; and Mary Ann Angelini, of Homer City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, John Fetchko; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral site. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to order flowers or to sign the online guestbook.