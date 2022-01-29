Marcella M. Gauen, nee Lawer, 62, of Naperville, Ill., passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
She was born in Indiana, to Marcella M. Ulicny Lawer and Michael B. Lawer.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas Brian Gauen; dear mother of Christopher Michael (Jennalee) Kostella, James Mitchell Gauen and Michael Benjamin Gauen; adored sister of Michelle Lawer Mullen, Michael James (Sylvia) Lawer, Maria Lawer Jack, twin sister Marguerite (Jeff) Lawer Carty, Suzanne M. Lawer, Mark A. (Brenda) Lawer, Matthew B. Lawer, Manette Lawer (Curt) Cignetti and Melinda Lawer (Jeff) Arcara. Twenty-nine nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael B. Lawer, and her grandparents, Mary Semko Lawer and Wasyl Lawer and Imrich and Anna Polinsky Ulicny.
Marcella grew up in Indiana and attended Indiana Area Senior High School class of 1977. She went on to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree. Marcella met her husband Brian and married in 1989. Together they lived in several places around the country including Monroeville, Beaverton, Ore., Eagan, Minn., Clinton, N.J. and Naperville, Ill., where they settled to raise their young sons.
Marcella loved her work as a computer support analyst at Ann Reid Early Childhood Center and worked for the Naperville School District 203 since 2006. She adored children. She was a light to the children and staff every day. Her big personality was magnetic and she was quick to put a smile on everyone’s face.
Marcella was avid about fitness and loved yoga, biking, her Peloton and was a frequent walker on the many paths around Naperville. She was passionate about music and enjoyed the performing arts. She loved attending musicals and shows at the Paramount Theater. She loved cooking and shopping and one of her favorite activities was attending the French Market in Wheaton.
Marcella was a long-time member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville where she taught RE classes.
In lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated. Additionally, the family asks you to consider donating blood to the American Red Cross due to the current blood crisis the Red Cross and is facing. The memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Friedrich Jones Funeral Home in Naperville, (630) 355-0213.