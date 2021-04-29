Marcella Rose Horchar, 82, of Coral, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Encompass Health Rehab, Harmarville.
She was the daughter of John J. and Mary S. Gnibus and was born June 23, 1938, in Indiana.
She was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and was employed as a medical records transcriptionist at the Indiana Hospital.
Marcella was happily married to Edward for 62 years. She was a charter member of the Red Barn Sportsmen’s ladies auxiliary and enjoyed traveling with the “Good Timers” group. Marcy was a member of the Christian Mothers Association at St. Francis Church. She loved her Friday morning hair and coffee appointments at Evolutions and playing bingo at the Coral-Graceton firehall, as well as drinking coffee on the neighbor’s patio, family beach vacations and shrimp scampi. Marcy enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed being “Baba” to her seven grandchildren. She also enjoyed passing on her Slovak traditions and recipes to her children and grandchildren.
Marcella is survived by her husband, Edward; four children, Edward and wife Margaret, of Palm City, Fla.; Colleen, of Coral; Steve and wife Denise, of North Huntingdon; and Tom and wife Terri, of Blairsville; and her seven grandchildren, Matthew, Alex, Ryan, Rebecca, Abbie, Kourtney and Noah. She is also survived by her siblings, Dorothy (Gnibus) Barberich, Patricia (Gnibus) and husband Michael Buzi and John Gnibus and wife Eleanor.
In addition to her parents, John and Mary Gnibus, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Edward Gnibus.
Friends will be received Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral Site. Interment to follow in the St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation at: www.arthritis.org.