Marcia A. Bunyak

Marcia Ann (Rusiecki) Bunyak, 71, of Clymer, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
She was the daughter of Stanley and Tina (Zambotti) Rusiecki, born on Oct. 14, 1949, in Indiana.
Following graduation from Elders Ridge, Marcia attended New Kensington Business School. Followed by employment at IUP as a secretary in the sociology and anthropology departments. Moving to Clymer, Marcia volunteered at St. Anthony’s Catholic School helping with lunch meals and at the Twolick Valley Senior Center in Clymer serving meals at lunchtime.
She was employed at the former Ben Franklin Store where she was a clerk and made promo projects, crocheting and plastic canvas. Marcia worked at Intersearch and the Dollar General in Clymer. She loved cashiering for her son Ron at the craft shows with his wood crafts. Marcia enjoyed baking and making crafts, but one of the most notable was reading books — she was known as “the Lady Behind the Books.” The best was vacationing in Williamsburg, Va., several times a year with her family.
Marcia was a member of the church of the Resurrection, Clymer, where she also loved working the church picnics and teaching the children crafts.
She is survived by her husband, with whom she shared 49ﾽ years of a happy marriage, Ronald D. Bunyak; one son, Ronald D. Bunyak II; sisters-in-law, Michele Dignan and husband Dennis, of Cresson, Patti Bunyak, of Heilwood, Kristine Bussoletti and husband Rick, of Marion Center; and brothers-in-law, Emery Bunyak and wife Robin, of Indiana, and Mark Bunyak, of Heilwood.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be private for the family. Interment will be in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Bunyak family.
