Marcia Loretta Malcolm (Miller), 74, of Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
She was born and reared in Rockwood, where she graduated high school in 1965.
She was s a graduate of Robert Morris University and retired after 35 years with Fannie Mae.
She was preceded in heaven by her husband Richard; father, Dean Miller; and sister, Janis Heath.
She is survived by her mother, Loretta Miller, of Rockwood; sister, Cathy Rossetti (Mario), of Phoenix, Ariz.; two nephews; three great-nephews; and several cousins. She is also survived by stepdaughter, Patricia Myer (John); stepsons, Dennis Malcolm (Sandy) and Greg.
A “Celebration of the Life and Times of Marcia Malcolm” will be held on Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, 621 Broadway St., Rockwood. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with services to follow. Pastor Doug Burns will officiate. Inurnment to follow at Rockwood I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home and Crematory of Somerset.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mil lerfuneralhomeandcrema tory.com.