Marcia Lynn McMasters, 80, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 8, 1942, in Indiana, to Thomas Edward and Emma Golden (Johnston) Blair.
Marcia was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed baking, woodworking and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Donald (Lecia) Patterson and Monte (Marla) McMasters, all of Indiana; grandchildren Ranie Patterson, of Pittsburgh; Keni Patterson, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Dana Patterson, of Chicago; Haley McMasters, of Indiana; and Alan James Patterson, of State College; and a brother, Thomas Edward Blair, of Indiana.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald Leroy McMasters; sister Nancy Stevens; and a brother, William Delaney.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Indiana.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.