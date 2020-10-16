Marcia M. Ludwig, 89, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
She was born Jan. 25, 1931, to Raymond and Lenora Ludwig in Morgantown, W.Va.
Marcia grew up in Morgantown, graduating from Morgantown High School in 1948. In her teen years, she was an avid model airplane builder and competed in events with her planes.
Soon after high school, the family moved to Indiana. Marcia began working at the Indiana Hospital, where she worked most of her career, totaling 43 years of service and retiring as the supervisor of the Histology Department in the laboratory there.
Marcia was a devoted mother to her only child, Timothy, and was dedicated to all of his activities including being a Cub Scout den mother, attending every ball game, track meet and everything else Tim was involved with. She also enjoyed bowling and going on bowling trips with her teammates.
Once the house on Church Street became too much to manage, she moved into Grace Manor on Ninth Street for 17 years, where she enjoyed helping many of the other residents with day-to-day activities. She was always reliable and level-headed, even into her final days. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. For her final six and a half years, she lived in sunny Florida with her son Tim, enjoying the warm weather and many great times.
In her retirement, she enjoyed puzzles, reading and watching sports on TV. She especially loved the Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team and could often be heard yelling at the TV screen to point out poor defensive play or to celebrate a goal! She even attended hockey games in Pittsburgh and Florida well into her 80s.
Marcia is survived by her son, Tim Ludwig, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; her brother, Richard L. Ludwig, of Seattle, Wash.; and her sister, Linda A. Sadow, of Edmonds, Wash.
Preceding her in death was her youngest brother, James P. Stewart, also of Indiana and Seattle, Wash.