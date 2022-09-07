Marcia Mae “Booge” Corridoni Heiple, 81, of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
She was born Saturday, Oct. 5, 1940, in Nowrytown, to Gino “Sap” and Gertrude Butkevitz Corridoni. She enjoyed cooking, singing hymns in church and reading the Bible, especially the Old Testament, and she loved her home.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Pistininzi and her husband, Jim, of Melbourne, Fla.; Ray “Buster” Heiple and his wife, Robin, of Coraopolis; and Bruce Heiple and his wife, Stephanie, of Saltsburg; five grandchildren, Alaina Pistininzi and Calvin, Daniel, Jacob and Sarah Heiple; her sister, Linda McGuire and her husband, Jack, of Saltsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Saltsburg Presbyterian Church, 517 Salt St., Saltsburg. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church with the Rev. Dan Satler officiating. Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., Avonmore.
