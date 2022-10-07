Marcus McCreary, 43, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1978 and was raised in Indiana, where he was known for his quick-witted comedic and jovial nature, as well as his smile.
Marcus lived in Johnstown, where he spent the remainder of his life. He wanted nothing more than to be a good dad to his daughter, Eva, and fought hard to be someone she would be proud of.
He was preceded in death by his uncles, Charles McCreary, Oree McCreary and Walter McCreary, as well as his mother, Mary McCreary.
He is survived by his daughter, Eva Lewis; a brother, Jonathan McCreary; two sisters, Jessica and Meranda McCreary; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
His spirit will continue living on through his adoring family and friends. Marcus is now at peace. He will be deeply missed by all. We will always cherish the good memories and times that were spent together.
A memorial service and balloon release will be held for Marcus on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Community Center, Indiana. Please feel free to attend if you would like to pay your respects.