Margaret A. Bly

Margaret A. (Denkovich) Bly, 92, of Chambersburg and formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Providence Place Chambersburg Memory Care Unit, Chambersburg, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
She was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Nanty Glo, and was the daughter of Alex Denkovich Sr. and Theresa (Vrable) Denkovich.
Mrs. Bly was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville.
She worked for the Greensburg State Correctional Institution for over 20 years.
She married Lee F. Bly on May 18, 1974, and he passed away on Feb. 3, 1982.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, John, Andrew, Steve and Joe Hetcko, and Alex and Pete Denkovich; and sisters, Mary Hetcko and Anna Kovach.
There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with Father Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
The family would like to express their sincere thank you for the compassion from the caregivers at Providence Place over the past few years and to acknowledge the excellent care from Grane Hospice Care, Camp Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter Harrisburg, 9378, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Unit 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.