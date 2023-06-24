Margaret A. Duffalo, 86, of Indiana, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Marge was born July 20, 1936, in Graceton. The daughter of Joseph and Anna Voytek Smith, she graduated in 1954 from Laura Lamar High School in Homer City. She was assistant treasurer of Indiana County School Employees Federal Credit Union before retiring in 1992. A world traveler, Marge hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and the ruins of Peru’s Machu Picchu. She loved flowers, spending many happy hours gardening, first at her home and later at St. Andrew’s Village, nurturing anything that bloomed.
She is survived by two children: a son, Joseph M. Duffalo and his wife, Lisa Leddy-Duffalo, of Mesa, Ariz., and a daughter, Deborah Duffalo Coad and her husband Dr. Robert Coad Jr., of Indiana; three grandchildren: Danika, Dakota and Delaney Duffalo, all of Mesa; a step-granddaughter, Rebecca Coad Wagoner and her husband, Brian, and their children Faith and Brycen, of Cumming, Ga.; and a brother, Thomas Smith of Aberdeen, Md.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph M. Duffalo; and two brothers, Joseph W. Smith and infant Carl Smith.
A memorial service will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Village, with Michael Duffalo officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
In recognition of her many happy years as a member of the St. Andrew’s Village Bristol Court community, her family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the St. Andrew’s Village Benevolent Fund c/o PSL, 1 Trinity Dr. E., Suite 201, Dillsburg, PA 17019.
