Margaret A. (Mason) Somogyi, 77, of Clymer, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was the daughter of William and Lula (Boring) Mason, born Aug. 15, 1945, in Cambria County.
Margaret was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved bingo, going to the casinos, going to camp and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed long car rides. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul (Louie) F. Somogyi; two children, Sharon Meagher and husband David, of Homer City, and Paul Somogyi and wife Janet, of Penn Run; two sisters, Mary Jane Polisky and Cindy Sleasman, both of Indiana; one brother, Gary Mason, of Indiana; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Carol Somogyi; one granddaughter, Melanie Somogyi; brothers Ron, Ted and Billy Mason; and sisters Linda Sinclair, Barb Cressley, Nancy Fulton, Pam Hughes and Karen Furchalk.
All services will be private for the family.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Somogyi family.
