Margaret A. McElhoes, 73, of Bradenville, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born June 26, 1948, in Ligonier.
A daughter of John Ruby Jr. and Anna Marie Bier Ruby, Margaret was a member of the Latrobe First Church of God where she was a member of the choir.
She enjoyed knitting and was a great baker and homemaker. For several years, Margaret ran her own daycare for children and was affectionately known by them as “Miss Peggy.”
Margaret is survived by her husband of 51 years (June 27, 1970) John R. McElhoes; her daughters Christina Stewart and husband Brian, of Latrobe, and Julie Schlosser and husband William, of Mansfield; four grandchildren Jeremiah, Abigail, Benjamin and Sofia; her brothers and sisters: Betty Ruby, George Ruby, Paul Ruby (Fay), Kathy Beason (John) and Mary Erney (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her siblings John Ruby, Anna Angus, Steve Ruby, Frank Ruby and William Ruby.
Family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, with a memorial service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with Bishop Carl Jones officiating.
