Margaret Ann (Kinter) Sheesley, 80, of Homer City, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Tammie Pifer officiating.
Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
